When it comes to playing a boss lady, Alysia Reiner has what it takes.

As “Fig,” the prison warden on “Orange is the New Black,” she got plenty of practice. And on the BRICTV series “Dinette,” she’s now taking charge of a diner.

Reiner spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the show’s second season and what people can expect.

Catch “Dinette” on BRIC TV’s YouTube channel or if you live in Brooklyn, you can watch on FiOs, Spectrum or Optimum.