‘Day of the Dead’ star Miranda Frigon talks season finale and being open about her fertility journey

Something’s going down on the season finale of SYFY’s hit series “Day of the Dead.”

Actress Miranda Frigon, who plays Mayor Paula Bowman on the show, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the zombie apocalypse series and the anticipated season one finale.

Plus, Frigon told us about her recurring role on the CW’s “Charmed” and more.

The actress also got candid about her own personal fertility journey and IVF experience, and why she feels it’s so important to talk openly about it.

The “Day of the Dead” finale airs Friday night, Dec. 17 on SYFY.

