‘Dave’ star Taylor Misiak carries a tune

It’s a new season of FXX’s hit show ‘Dave’ and star Taylor Misiak is ready to share with the world.

She met up over Zoom with PIX11’s entertainment guru Ojinika Obiekwe to give the latest deets on the series and just why it’s worth watching and listening to.

A whole lot of singing and rapping take place on ‘Dave,’ but don’t expect any freestyling from Misiak. She is more of a sing-when-she-has-to type of person.

The actress also has a flare for the dramatics on her podcast ‘Table Flipping’ which she shares with OJi.

DAVE returns June 16 at 10pm PT/ET on FXX, streaming the next day on FX on Hulu