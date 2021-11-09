Actress Danielle Nicolet talks ‘The Flash’ season premiere, ‘Women Write Now’ fellowship

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

On the hit CW series “The Flash,” her character “Cecille” went from district attorney to an integral part of “Team Flash.”

When Danielle Nicolet is not part of the superhero world, she’s sharpening her skills as a writer. 

The actress and writer spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the show’s new season and about being chosen to be part of “Women Write Now,” a comedic writing fellowship designed to champion and elevate Black female comedy writers through mentorship, advocacy and exhibition. 

Catch Nicolet on the new season of “The Flash,” which premieres Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW network.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Kendra Wilkinson takes on real estate in 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'

Newly engaged couple talks viral NYC Marathon proposal

'Baby-Sitters Club' star Kyndra Sanchez talks season 2

'Gentefied' star Carlos Santos talks NY Comedy Fest show with all Latinx lineup

'An Ice Wine Christmas': Actress Roselyn Sanchez talks new Lifetime holiday movie

'Crazy Woke Asians': Comedian Kiki Yeung talks NY Comedy Fest show

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss