On the hit CW series “The Flash,” her character “Cecille” went from district attorney to an integral part of “Team Flash.”

When Danielle Nicolet is not part of the superhero world, she’s sharpening her skills as a writer.

The actress and writer spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the show’s new season and about being chosen to be part of “Women Write Now,” a comedic writing fellowship designed to champion and elevate Black female comedy writers through mentorship, advocacy and exhibition.

Catch Nicolet on the new season of “The Flash,” which premieres Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW network.