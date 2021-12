NEW YORK — Daniele Lawson is among the rising stars in Hollywood who will leave you in awe.

The talented teen has accomplished a lot in a short time, from booking her first national commercial at 4 years old to acting in shows like “Young Sheldon” and “CSI: Cyber.” Most recently, Lawson can be seen acting alongside Will Smith and the stellar cast of “King Richard.”

Lawson joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the movie and more.