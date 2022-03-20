Daddy Yankee announced plans to retire on Sunday in a video posted to his website.

The singer, who’s been active in the music world since the 90s, rose to fame with his hit single “ Gasolina” back in 2014. Years later, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi released “Despacito:” the first Spanish-language song to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1996.

Daddy Yankee announced plans for a a final album: “Legendaddy.” He said, in Spanish, he would give fans all the styles that had defined him in one album. The album is set to be released on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

The singer also plans to have one last tour: La Última Vuelta. The U.S. leg of his tour ends in New York on Sept. 20.

Watch Daddy Yankee’s full announcement here.