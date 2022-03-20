Daddy Yankee announced plans to retire on Sunday in a video posted to his website.
The singer, who’s been active in the music world since the 90s, rose to fame with his hit single “Gasolina” back in 2014. Years later, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi released “Despacito:” the first Spanish-language song to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1996.
Daddy Yankee announced plans for a a final album: “Legendaddy.” He said, in Spanish, he would give fans all the styles that had defined him in one album. The album is set to be released on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET.
The singer also plans to have one last tour: La Última Vuelta. The U.S. leg of his tour ends in New York on Sept. 20.
Watch Daddy Yankee’s full announcement here.