NEW YORK(PIX11) — The CW shared news about their upcoming lineup of shows during the upfronts on Thursday.
The fall lineup will feature “The Winchesters,” a prequel to fan-favorite “Supernatural.” Viewers can also tune in for “Walker Independence,” a new western series. The midseason will debut “Gotham Knights,” an expansion of the CW’s DC Universe. The last season of “Riverdale” is also set to air.
“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network,” chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said. “We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital.”