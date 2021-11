Their performances have sold out across the country.

“Crazy Woke Asians,” a comedy show featuring some of the most talented and popular stand-up comedians is taking the country by storm, and bringing the laughs to New York!

Comedian and show host Kiki Yeung spoke with the PIX11 Morning News ahead of the New York Comedy Festival at Carolines on Broadway.

“Crazy Woke Asians” performances begin at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit Carolines on Broadway’s website.