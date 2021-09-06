Comedians Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood talk latest tour ‘Scared Scriptless’

These comedy besties are celebrating a milestone.

The duo of Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood have been bringing the laughs as a team for 20 years.

From touring to working on the television show, “Whose Line is it Anyway?” they are still going strong.

This Labor Day, they’re working hard to scare us scriptless.

They spoke with PIX11 News about their tour, “Scared Scriptless,” which they’re bringing to New Jersey at the Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sept. 10.

See 20 years of comedy friendship in the making at their latest show in Morristown, New Jersey.

For tickets, click here.