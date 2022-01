We could all use a little more laughter these days, and Steve Treviño is definitely serving it up!

His self-produced standup specials have landed him millions of viewers online, on Netflix, Showtime and Amazon, and he has earned the nickname “America’s Favorite Husband.”

Treviño has quietly become one of the country’s fastest rising comics.

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News ahead of his Friday night show.

Treviño's performance at the Palladium at Times Square.