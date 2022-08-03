When two weeks of quarantine turned into two years, David A. Arnold was not prepared to spend that much time with his family. Happily back on the road, the comedian has plenty to talk about. His “Pace Ya Self” comedy tour is hitting cites across the U.S. and Canada. He will make his way to the tristate area on September 22 – 24, 2022 when he performs at Stress Factory in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Arnold released his second Netflix stand-up special “It Ain’t for the Weak” on July 19. Also, “That Girl Lay Lay,” a show he created, returns for season two on Nickelodeon.

