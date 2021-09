NEW YORK — Comedian and actress Amber Nash is known for playing hilarious human resources manager Pam Poovey on the hit FX series “Archer.”

Ahead of the animated comedy’s new season, Nash spoke to the PIX11 Morning News about her background in improv, Pam’s evolution as a character and collaborating with co-star Aisha Tyler on a new film project titled “How to Ruin the Holidays.”