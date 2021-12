If you don’t have plans for New Year’s Eve, get ready for some action!

Season four of the Netflix series “Cobra Kai” will premiere on Friday, and this season has rivals coming together to fight a common enemy.

Before battling it out to save karate in the valley, actor Jacob Bertrand who plays “Hawk,” spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about what fans can expect.

