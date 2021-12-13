‘The Christmas House 2’ star Jonathan Bennett talks Hallmark holiday sequel

Some folks take Christmas decorating seriously, but probably not quite like The Mitchells in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.”

Actor, TV host and author Jonathan Bennett joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain the upcoming sequel to his groundbreaking 2020 TV movie “The Christmas House.”

Plus, the “Mean Girls” heartthrob gave us an update on his wedding plans, a film lined up for 2022 and hosting iHeart’s Pridecast podcast.

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” premieres on Hallmark Channel this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.