‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Broadway show leaves audience hungry for more

It’s been almost three weeks since Broadway theaters reopened their doors and started welcoming audiences back.

One brand new show is leaving theatergoers hungry for more.

The play is called “Chicken and Biscuits,” and it centers around an African American family coming together for a funeral and learning to love each other in spite of their differences.

The play is still in previews, but it’s quickly becoming an audience favorite.

“Chicken and Biscuits” is one of seven shows written by Black playwrights currently on Broadway.

One of those playwrights, Douglas Lyons, and actor Norm Lewis spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the show and what the audience can expect.

Catch “Chicken and Biscuits” at Circle in the Square Theatre at 1633 Broadway starting Sunday, but you can also catch it in previews until then.

Visit the “Chicken and Biscuits” website for more information and tickets.