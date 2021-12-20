‘Candy Cane Candidate’ star Jacky Lai talks Lifetime holiday movie

It looks like you can go home again. However, expect to run into old friend, and rivals.

Actress Jacky Lai joined the PIX11 Morning News to tell us all about “Candy Cane Candidate,” her new holiday movie for Lifetime.

Lai told us what it was like filming the Christmas-themed movie in the middle of the summer, and shared some new information about her next big role in “Eraser: Reborn,” a 2022 reboot of the 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick “Eraser.”

“Candy Cane Candidate” airs Monday night, Dec. 20, on Lifetime.

