Brooklyn native Jasmine Cephas Jones has dream Tribeca premiere of ‘Blindspotting’

TRIBECA, Manhattan — In the case of “Blindspotting,” is it a 2018 movie or a 2021 TV series?

Actually, it’s both. The TV series premiered at The Tribeca Festival with most of the stars appearing on the red carpet in a lovefest of friends.

“Blindspotting,” the 2018 movie, was a male buddy film but the TV sequel on STARZ shifts the focus to the women in their lives, particularly a character named Ashley, trying to raise her biracial child in Oakland while her boyfriend’s in prison.

And the lead character is played by Jasmine Cephas Jones, who was raised in Midwood, Brooklyn.

“It’s pretty overwhelming, it feels like a dream. I’m really happy that I just really get to create meaningful art together with my friends,” said Cephas Jones. “And I really want everyone to see this.”

Many of the cast members of “Blindspotting” are good friends who’ve worked together before,

which was clearly evident at this Tribeca Festival red carpet.

Jasmine’s breakout role was in “Hamilton” on Broadway, where she met her partner, Anthony Ramos.

Ramos is starring in the just opened movie version of “In the Heights” but don’t worry, he’s in the “Blindspotting” gang, too.

“It feels great. I am so grateful,” Ramos told PIX11 News of “In the Heights.” “Everyone should see it in the theater if that’s your first experience being in a theater.”

Even the actress Helen Hunt, who plays the mother of Jasmine’s boyfriend, gets into the act.

“All I know is they asked me to play this great part with these beautiful people, dancers, actors, poets,” Hunt told PIX11 News. “It was a dream part dropped in my lap by my friends.”

“Blindspotting” co-creator and actor Rafael Casal said going from the big screen to the little screen and focusing more on the women than the men just seemed to make the most sense in this STARZ series.

“’Blindspotting’ is a comedy in a world that won’t let it be one,” said Casal. “And there’s dance, a lot of dance, so much poetry and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“Blindspotting” has eight episodes on Starz starting on Sunday, June 13.