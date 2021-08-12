Bronx actress Ynairaly Simo talks Netflix movie ‘Vivo’

NEW YORK — What do you get when you mix an exotic pet and a young child determined to stand out from the crowd.

What you get is cute, clever and charming — and you’ll find it all in the new animated film “Vivo,” which premiered on Netflix in August.

One of New York’s Very Own steals the show as “Gabi” and she’s just getting started.

Actress Ynairaly Simo spoke with PIX11 News about the movie and what it was like working with Lin-Manuel Miranda and other huge stars.

Catch Ynairaly on “Vivo” which is currently streaming on Netflix.