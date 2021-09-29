Broadway’s Aladdin shuts down due to COVID 1 night after reopening

MANHATTAN — The show won’t go on: Wednesday night’s performance of Aladdin on Broadway was canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company at the New Amsterdam Theatre, according to a statement.

After a lengthy hiatus spanning about a year-and-a-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aladdin returned to Broadway with its opening night performance on Tuesday night; just a day later, its curtains have been drawn again.

The statement, posted to the production’s Twitter account, said tickets for Wednesday’s show will be refunded, and the status of future shows will be communicated in the same fashion.