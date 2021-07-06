Tony-winner Ali Stroker talks about her new book and what’s next

She made history with her 2019 Tony win for her performance in “Oklahoma!” Now, Ali Stroker is adding author to her resume. Stroker joined Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal in front of Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, where the Tony-winning revival previously played, for a chat about her career and her new book “The Chance to Fly.”

“I haven’t been back since we closed. I was actually feeling butterflies this morning,” she said of returning to Circle in the Square. “It was home for many, many months. It’s where so many things happened in my career and in my life. It will always have so much significance.”

“The Chance to Fly” draws inspiration from Stroker’s own story.

“I started writing this book three years ago with my co-author, Stacy Davidowitz. We wanted to create a book about a young girl in a wheelchair who has a passion for theater. With everyone missing Broadway so much, it was so fun to introduce this book to the world,” Stoker said. “In so many ways, I feel like my disability is a gift because I’ve had to wrap my arms around what I can do and who I am. I always want to encourage others to do the same. The world wants you. We want your real self. That’s just something that I remind myself all the time. I don’t need to be like anybody else.”