Rita Moreno calls Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ ‘astonishing!’

In a feature interview with Broadway Profiles host Tamsen Fadal, Rita Moreno discussed being the subject of the documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.” She will also be appearing in Steven Spielberg’s eagerly anticipated “West Side Story” remake – set for release on Dec. 10.

Ariana DeBose is set to play Anita in the film, the role for which Moreno won an Academy Award in 1961. In the new movie, Moreno plays Valentina, who provides guidance to the young people in the film — the character, played by a man, was called Doc in the original West Side Story.

“Can you believe it?” Moreno asked about the film to host Tamsen Fadal. “Talk about a renaissance. Holy mackerel! It’s astonishing.”