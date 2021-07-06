Ethan Hawke talks ‘Waiting For Godot,’ his new novel and more

Ethan Hawke says he’s an old actor, but he’s still a young writer.

“Broadway Profiles” host Tamsen Fadal talked to stage and screen star Hawke about his new novel, “A Bright Ray of Darkness” and his role on Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird.”

The book, which was released in February, tells the story of a young man making his Broadway debut in “Henry IV” just as his marriage implodes, “The healing power of performance is something that’s had incredible meaning in my life. There are not too many books in the library that are fiction and a firsthand account of what it means on a more substantive level to dedicate your life to performing.”

Hawke also talked about his role in “The Good Lord Bird,” a miniseries based on James McBride’s novel of the same name, stars him as abolitionist John Brown.

Hawke also starred in “The New Group,” a virtual presentation of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting For Godot.”

“I never even imagined that Broadway could be dark for a year. If you had told me that, even two years ago, I would think, ‘What are you talking about?” he said. “My wife and I…we had to build our set [for Waiting for Godot]. To us, [creating the production] felt like fighting for the theater.”