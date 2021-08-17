Eric Petersen on his new show and hopes of retuning to Broadway

Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Broadway alum Eric Petersen, who is starring alongside “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Annie Murphy in AMC’s new series “Kevin Can F*** Himself.”

“When it was pitched to me, I was like, ‘Wow, this title is captivating. It really gets your attention,'” Petersen says.

The comedy turns the sitcom trope of wisecracking husbands with wives who ruin the party on its head.

“I’ve done a lot of multicam sitcoms in my career. To be a part of a multicam sitcom that shakes the hell out of itself and have this whole second half of the show that happens in the single-cam that’s much more real and gritty—it’s awesome. It’s such a great idea. I think it’s really come together beautifully.”

The show stars Murphy as Allison McRoberts, a seemingly typical housewife — who happens to fantasize about killing her husband (Petersen) so she can start a new life.

“I was bingeing ‘Schitt’s Creek’ when the show happened, and so I was so excited,” Petersen said of working with Murphy. “I felt like, ‘Oh my gosh—I’m meeting Alexis!’ When you’re in the middle of a binge of a show, you feel like you know these characters deeply. But when I met her, I was so happy to see that she’s not Alexis. She is Annie Murphy. She’s such a great leader of our show. She was a dream to work with.”

Petersen was last seen on Broadway in 2018’s “Escape to Margaritaville.”

“I love doing Broadway. It’s my first love,” he said. “I am hopefully—fingers crossed—will be doing something again very soon.”

Watch the full interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles – the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.