From “Mame” to “Gypsy” to “Sweeney Todd,” Angela Lansbury was Broadway royalty.

The six-time Tony award winning actress’s career spanned six decades on the Great White Way. And because she was such a legend, the Committee of Theater Owners dimmed the bright lights of Broadway for exactly one minute at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in her memory.

“She was extraordinary,” Tomeka Greene, a theatergoer told PIX11 News: “She touched the lives of so many. I’m only 28, but I’ve heard a lot about her. We just happen to be here at the right moment. It was just incredible.”

Many remember Lansbury, who died at age 96 on Tuesday night, for her 12 years on TV in “Murder She Wrote” or for her beautiful singing voice in the movie “Beauty and the Beast.”

Other well-known Broadway actresses remember her for the consummate stage actress she was.

“We were very polite,” actress Barbara Barrie told PIX11 News. “ I saw her backstage. We did a couple of benefits together. I admired her anonymously, who wouldn’t?”

Those who worked in the theater with her behind the scenes said she was both kind and one of a kind.

“It’s very emotional,” Richard Prince, house manager for Helen Hayes Theatre, told PIX11 News. “Everyone I know who ever worked with her, knew her. They all loved her because she was real deal, the last of theatre, TV, Hollywood legends. She’s really the last.”

Prince joined PIX11’s Magee Hickey in singing one of their favorite Angela Lansbury songs: her duet with Bea Arthur from “Mame,” “We’ll Always Be Bosom Buddies.”