‘Broadway isn’t back until Phantom is back’ — and as of Friday, it’s back

MANHATTAN — The chandelier is rising once again after more than 18 months of the pandemic shut down.

The much anticipated reopening of the longest running show in Broadway history. Phantom of the Opera is back and so are the fans, stars and composer.

“[i’m] very pleased and very excited,” Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show’s composer, told PIX11 News. “Bringing it back, revitalized.”

More than 1,000 phantom lovers waited on these long lines to see the show many have seen dozens, even one hundred times.

“My grandmother took me to the show in 1988 and have seen it 100 times since,” Christopher Williams, a super “Phan,” told PIX11 News.

Some even dressed up like their favorite characters and sang their favorite songs.

Before tonight’s re-opening, they rolled out the red carpet to influencers, a masked Lin Manuel Miranda and theater critics who remember how phantom help revitalize Broadway when it first opened way back in 1988.

“When it opened in the 80s, the city was in the middle of a crack epidemic and no one would come to this block,” Michael Riedel, theatre critic, told PIX11 News.

“Broadway isn’t back until the Phantom is back,” Sierra Boggess, a Phantom star, told PIX11 News.

Each audience member received a phantom mask inside the Majestic theater as the show’s composer and producer — joined by Sen. Chuck Schumer — announced that Broadway is clearly back.

After the re-opening night performance, W 44th Street in front of the Majestic Theatre was turned into a block party, complete with DJ and dancing in the streets.