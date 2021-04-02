Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page leaves show ahead of season 2

Entertainment

by: Becky Willeke,

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Netflix shows Phoebe Dynevor, left, and Rege-Jean Page in a scene from “Bridgerton.” (Liam Daniel/Netflix via AP)

LOS ANGELES– Bridgerton will return for season 2 without its heart-throb Regé-Jean Page. Netflix made it official on its Twitter account today.

Regé-Jean Page played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. In a statement penned as the mysterious show lead Lady Whistledown, it reads ‘Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. 

The official Netflix account also re-shared the same statement, adding: ‘You’ll always be our Simon, Regé.

Page also commented on his departure, calling it a “pleasure and a privilege” to have been a member of the cast.

