LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - For many, the thought of relying on someone else to help with our day-to-day needs doesn't factor into everyday life. But there are some who have absolutely no choice but to pay for a home health aide. And when that help doesn't come patients, are left stranded.

Theresa Caruso is bedridden because of an extremely rare condition causing her to grow another skeleton. "Basically, encasing me in a statue of bone," said Caruso. Her condition leaves her immobilized and in need of constant assistance. "I need to wear diapers 24 hours a day so I need help changing my diaper. I can't cook for myself. I need someone to prepare my food," Caruso said.