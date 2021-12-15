‘Boxing Day’ director and star Aml Ameen talks groundbreaking Black British rom-com

The first-ever Black British romantic comedy, “Boxing Day” marks the groundbreaking directorial debut of acclaimed actor Aml Ameen, who also wrote the new film.

In the movie, Melvin, a British author living in America, returns home to London for the holidays to introduce his American fiancé Lisa to his eccentric British-Caribbean family.

Their relationship is put to the test, as she discovers the world Melvin left behind revolved around his ex-girlfriend, who is now an international pop star.

Ameen joined the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to discuss the film and his own family’s holiday traditions.

“Boxing Day” starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 17.