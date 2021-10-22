‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor Peter Scolari dead at 66: reports

Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — “Bosom Buddies” Actor Peter Scolari died Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer, according to reports. He was 66.

His longtime manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the actor’s death to Variety and Deadline.

Scolari was known for his roles in “Bosom Buddies” alongside Tom Hanks and for the comedy “Newhart.”

He won an Emmy in 2016 for his role on “Girls.”

Not only did he work in television, he made several appearances on Broadway in shows such as “Wicked” and “Hairspray.”

Scolari is survived by his wife and four children.