NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bob McGrath, a founding cast member of “Sesame Street,” has died, Sesame Workshop confirmed Sunday.

Left to right: ‘Sesame Street’ hosts Matt Robinson (Gordon), Will Lee (Mr. Hooper) Loretta Long (Susan) and Bob McGrath (Bob) stand with Big Bird in a promotional still on the set of the educational public television series, circa 1969. (Photo by Children’s Television Workshop/Courtesy of Getty Images)

He was with “Sesame Street” for over 50 years. Mcgrath was let go in 2016.

“A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts,” Sesame Workshop tweeted. “A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over.”