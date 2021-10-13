‘BMF’: Actor Da’Vinchi talks Starz series, Broadway debut

Rapper and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has done it again — creating another hit TV show, “BMF,” also known as “Black Mafia Family.”

The new series, which is loosely based on the story of two brothers growing up in the late 80’s who go on to build one of the most influential crime families, has already been picked up for a second season.

Actor, rapper and spoken word artist Da’Vinchi plays one of the brothers, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, and he spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the show and what viewers can expect.

He’s also making his Broadway debut in the play “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which has its big gala opening night Wednesday.

Catch Da’Vinchi on “BMF” on Starz Sunday nights and “Thoughts of a Colored Man” at the John Golden Theatre on West 45th Street.