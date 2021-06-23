Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announces he’s undergoing treatment for cancer

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs at the 2016 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Blink-182 bass player and vocalist Mark Hoppus announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’s undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus posted to Twitter Wednesday, saying he’s been undergoing treatment for the past three months.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus wrote. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”

Blink-182 broke through with 1999’s “Enema of the State,” which featured hit singles “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?,” ushering in a genre of pop-punk to mainstream music. The band has sold over 50 million records worldwide.

The band broke up in 2004 and later reformed in 2009 with classic lineup members Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Tom DeLonge. DeLonge departed in 2015 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba.

The group’s most recent record, “Nine,” was released in 2019.