“The Baby-Sitters Club” is back in business with season two of the wildly popular series now streaming on Netflix.

New cast member Kyndra Sanchez has joined the show as the second actress to play character “Dawn.”

Sanchez chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the new season and taking on the role already established, as well as her real-life love of music and sports.

Stream all episodes of “The Baby-Sitters Club” on Netflix now.