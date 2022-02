Top 20 most popular television shows for the week

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) --- A man just getting home was shot and killed outside his Brooklyn home overnight, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 36-year-old man had just gotten out of his Honda CRV, around 12:45 a.m., when an unknown gunman walked up and shot him in the head. It happened right in front of his home on Forbell Street, near Glenmore Avenue in the Cypress Hills section.