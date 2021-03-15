Taylor Swift wins album of the year Grammy for ‘folklore,’ 1st woman to win top honor three times

AP Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for “Folklore”at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. In background Jack Antonoff, left, and Aaron Dessner. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift will go down in Grammy lore.

Swift’s album “folklore” won the Grammy Award for album of the year on Sunday night, making her the first female artist to win the award three times.

She also won it in 2010 for her album “Fearless,” and again in 2015 for “1989.”

Swift’s “folklore” won over nominated albums by Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, HAIM, Dua Lipa and Post Malone.

She thanked her collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, adding they turned writing songs during a pandemic fun.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

Chilly, blustery Monday with plenty of sunshine

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way