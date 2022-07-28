BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, north of New Orleans, police said.

The musician, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was killed Wednesday just after 6 p.m. He was 24.

Police said they received a call about a shooting just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. One of the injured people was brought to Our Lady of the Angels emergency room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was transported there by ambulance.

Police were then notified of another shooting shortly after 7 p.m., about four miles from the first shooting. Authorities said a car was hit by bullets, but the occupants were not injured, police said.

In a Facebook post, Bogalusa Police confirmed Scott’s death “as a result of his injuries.” The other victim, identified by multiple news outlets as Kenyatta Scott Sr., the rapper’s father, was said to be in stable condition. Police said the surviving victim was a “close relative” of the rapper but would not discuss their relationship.

Bogalusa Police investigators said they believe the two shootings are linked. Investigators have connected Scott to crimes involving gang rivalries in parts of rural Louisiana in recent months. They said they believe the violence is retaliatory. An investigation is continuing.

In June 2021, Scott was released from prison after serving seven months on charges of possession of a firearm while under indictment for a crime. In September that year, he was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory to a second-degree murder that occurred in Louisiana. The next month, he was arrested for multiple felonies, including the illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors.

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette, in a statement, urged residents to remain calm while police investigate.

“The senseless shooting in Bogalusa (is) another tragic reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” she said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family and friends. As your Mayor and as a Mother I plead on behalf of our community and for our children, today must mean enough is finally enough. Stop the violence! See something, say something.”

Perrette also asked that Louisiana State Police assist the Bogalusa Police Department and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

In 2016, Scott released his debut mixtape YOUNGANimal. He later signed to Atlantic Records and dropped his mixtape “Misunderstood,” featuring breakout hit “23 Island,” in 2019. His major-label debut album Baby23 arrived in 2020. Earlier this year he released two EPs, “Scarred” and “All Is Well.” In his brief career, Scott had worked with Lil Durk, Latto, Moneybagg Yo and Kevin Gates.

Scott has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. His most recent video, “First Day Out Pt2” had amassed 1.9 million views on YouTube. A spokesman for Atlantic Records could not immediately be reached for comment.