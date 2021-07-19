Gaga for Bennet: Icons Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett reunite for Manhattan shows

In this combination photo, Tony Bennett, left, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles and Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York. “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open on Aug. 3, 2021, which is Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5. (Photo by Jordan Strauss, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open on Aug, 3, which is Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5.

Lady Gaga and Bennett collaborated on the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album and their collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. Promoters say the August concerts will be Bennett’s last New York performances of his career.