Kelly Ripa’s first book, ‘Live Wire,’ is coming next year

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, Host Kelly Ripa attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Ripa is now an author. Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that Ripa’s essay collection “Live Wire” will come out next year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — From her childhood in Berlin, New Jersey, to her marriage to actor-producer Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa has a lot to talk about beyond her job as host of “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Tuesday that Ripa’s essay collection “Live Wire” will come out next year. According to Dey Street, the book will show what “really makes her tick” as she writes about marriage, motherhood and her career in show business, including her work on “All My Children,” on which she and Consuelos both appeared.

“Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners,” the publisher announced.

“Surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor, ‘Live Wire’ shows Kelly as she really is offscreen — a very wise woman who has something to say.”