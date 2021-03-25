It’s Elton John’s birthday and he’s got rare music for fans

by: MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

Elton John

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Elton John appears after performing his nominated song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Attending Elton John’s long-running Oscar-night party has always been one of the hardest tickets to get. Now you can go — if you have $20. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is inviting everyone to a hour-long, virtual pre-show Oscar party special hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and with a performance by Dua Lipa. Tickets for the April 25 event are $19.99 and are available via Ticketmaster. Proceeds will go to young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is celebrating his 74th birthday on Thursday — and he’s sending fans a very rare present.

Six deep cuts have been made available on streaming and digital formats for the first time, including the tune “Scarecrow,” which began John’s legendary songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967.

The other songs are: “Holiday Inn,” “Keep It a Mystery,” “Smokestack Children,” “Two of a Kind” and “Conquer the Sun.”

“Scarecrow” marks the first time Elton put his music to Taupin’s lyrics. “’Scarecrow’ will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know that Bernie feels the same way too. It’s the song that started it all,” John said in a press release.

The six songs will be added to the digital version of the collection “Elton: Jewel Box,” which was first released in November and contains more than 100 rare songs spanning 1965 to 2019.

