Effects worker sentenced for illegal explosives on movie set

AP Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A special effects worker was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for illegally possessing explosives while working on a movie starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

A U.S. District Court judge ordered a 2 1/2 year prison sentence for Robert Christopher Bailey of Los Angeles, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.

Bailey had pleaded guilty in December 2019 to providing pyrotechnic effects for the movie “The Poison Rose” despite a prior felony conviction that kept him from having an explosives license.

According to court documents, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms questioned Bailey after receiving complaints from people on the Georgia movie set in 2018. One complaint said Travolta had been “hit with sparks and treated for a minor injury during a mishap with special effects,” according to a legal filing by prosecutors. No other details of the incident were given.

Bailey was not charged with injuring Travolta or anyone else on the film set.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

6th woman complains of Cuomo misconduct: Report

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?