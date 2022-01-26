‘And Just Like That…’: Actress Alexa Swinton talks ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

“And Just Like That…” Charlotte’s baby girl doesn’t want to be a baby girl anymore.

Actress Alexa Swinton, who plays “Rock Goldenblatt” in the highly anticipated dramedy series reboot of “Sex and the City,” has become the “one to watch” in the entertainment industry.

Not only does she act, Swinton also writes and sings and is New York’s very own.

She spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her character, what she knew about the original series and what else she’s up to.

Catch “And Just Like That…” streaming on Netflix with new episodes on Thursdays.