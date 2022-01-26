‘And Just Like That…’: Actress Alexa Swinton talks ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

“And Just Like That…” Charlotte’s baby girl doesn’t want to be a baby girl anymore.

Actress Alexa Swinton, who plays “Rock Goldenblatt” in the highly anticipated dramedy series reboot of “Sex and the City,” has become the “one to watch” in the entertainment industry.

Not only does she act, Swinton also writes and sings and is New York’s very own.

She spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her character, what she knew about the original series and what else she’s up to.

Catch “And Just Like That…” streaming on Netflix with new episodes on Thursdays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

NYC neighborhoods to watch in 2022

'And Just Like That...': Actress Alexa Swinton talks HBO Max dramedy series

Planning a vacation? Tips and top travel destinations for 2022

Cozy game night ideas for the family

'The Matrix Resurrections': Ellen Hollman talks highly anticipated film

'Burn, Melt, Shred': Dr. Ian Smith kicks off 2022 with health and fitness

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter