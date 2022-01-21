Alyssa Milano talks new Netflix mystery thriller ‘Brazen’

Back in the 1980s viewers tuned in each week to watch TV darling Alyssa Milano on the hit sitcom “Who’s The Boss.”

Fans have been waiting for a reboot. Well, according to Milano it is in the works!

In the meantime, Milano is proving she has the “write” stuff for her latest project.

A book by best-selling author Nora Roberts is brought to life in the Netflix drama “Brazen” and Milano told PIX11 all about the new project.

It’s no mystery that Milano is a best-selling author herself. She spoke with us about those titles, including her latest work, “Sorry Not Sorry,” a book of essays about her life and her activism.

