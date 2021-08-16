Adam Pascal talks one-of-kind career retrospective

NEW YORK — Adam Pascal joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about his new one-of-kind career retrospective, “Adam Pascal…So Far,” which will stream exclusively on Stellar on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m.
For more information and tickets, click here.
by: Ojinika ObiekwePosted: / Updated:
NEW YORK — Adam Pascal joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about his new one-of-kind career retrospective, “Adam Pascal…So Far,” which will stream exclusively on Stellar on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m.
For more information and tickets, click here.