Whether it’s putting out hit music or starring in the three “Descendants” movies, Netflix’s “Feel the Beat” or Michael Bay’s “Songbird,” Sofia Carson has found a way to shine in all she does.

She also chooses to share her spotlight with others by working with charitable organizations and advocates for social change.

The actress and singer spoke with PIX11 News to discuss working with UNICEF USA as the organization celebrates its 75th anniversary.

She also explains her upcoming song release and what else she has been up to.