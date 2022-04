Lea DeLaria, a 3-time SAG Award winner, is back on Broadway in the farce “POTUS” by Selina Fillinger.

DeLaria, best known for the series “Orange Is the New Black,” last appeared on Broadway in 2001 in “The Rocky Horror Show.” She is also an accomplished jazz singer and comedian and tours constantly.

“POTUS” is a limited engagement and runs through August 14 at the Shubert Theatre. Tickets available at the box office, online, and through Telecharge.