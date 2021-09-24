Actress, singer Alicia Witt talks new music, NYC show

Alicia Witt’s been doing her thing in Hollywood since she was seven — starring in David Lynch’s “Dune.”

Her body of work includes films like “Two Week’s Notice,” “Last Holiday,” “The Upside of Anger,” and most recently, she appeared in the Netflix film “I Care Lot” opposite Rosamund Pike and Dianne Wiest. 

But lately, she’s sharing her passion for music.

The actress, author, singer and songwriter spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her latest ventures.

Her album “The Conduit” is out Friday, and she’ll also be performing in New York City at Cafe Wha? On Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Visit the venue’s website for tickets.

