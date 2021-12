NEW YORK — This Juilliard alum has a long list of credits in film, television and stage.

To the fans of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” she will forever be the original Aunt Viv.

But that was then, and this is now.

Actress Janet Hubert spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the HBO Max series “Love Life” and her role in TBS’ “The Last O.G.”

