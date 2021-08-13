Actress, director Tonya Pinkins talks NYC premiere of ‘Red Pill’ film

HARLEM, Manhattan — Harlem Week ends on Sunday, but there are plenty of festivities planned for the weekend.

Those interested in festivities Friday can head to Saint Nicholas Park to catch the New York premiere of a new horror film “Red Pill,” which follows a group of friends on a campaign trip right before the 2020 election.

The nightmare that follows is a perfect fit for Friday the 13th viewing!

Writer, producer and director of the film, who also happens to be a Tony Award winning actress, Tonya Pinkins spoke with PIX11 about the movie and what people can expect.

Click here for more information and to register and attend the viewing.

