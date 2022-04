Ryan McParland stars as ‘Adun’ in the hot, new Paramount+ series ‘Halo.’

The show, which is inspired by the video game, broke viewing records for Paramount+ when it premiered. McParland is extremely excited to be a part of it all. “Halo” marks his U.S. film debut.

‘Halo’ is now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes drop on Thursdays.