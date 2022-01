The Starz series “Black Mafia Family” is a bona fide hit.

The series, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is inspired by a real life crime family in Detroit and stars Russell Hornsby.

The talented, and very busy, actor spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the show’s success.

Hornsby also chatted with us about his role on Netflix’s “Lost In Space.”

Next up, the actor is taking on the role of larger-than-life boxing promoter Don King for the upcoming Hulu series “Iron Mike” about Mike Tyson.